Illini training camp quick hits | Media day

Aug. 12—Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here

Illinois hosted its annual on campus media day Saturday afternoon to close out the first full week of training camp. Here's what coach Bret Bielema had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

Injury update

Illinois has made it through a week-and-a-half of training camp mostly injury free. There have been a few soft tissue injuries that cost players a practice or two and a couple concussions that have players going through the requisite return-to-play protocol. Otherwise, the Illini should enter the Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo with almost everyone available.

Junior college transfer offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster hasn't been cleared to play and won't be in a position to start working with the team for at least three weeks. The only real question mark is Matthew Bailey. The sophomore safety suffered a foot injury during the offseason that required surgery and had a setback this summer that's put his status for the Toledo game in doubt.

"He's obviously extremely frustrated to not be out there, but he's been an incredibly great teammate working with a lot of our young guys and helping them understand the moment," Bielema said. "The good news is the guys that have been kind of filling in for him have been playing extremely well. ... We're just being cautious. We have to not only think about the immediate point of him returning, but his future. It's been my experience with foot injuries in particular those are ones you can't rush back and can't hurry."

Scrimmage takeaways

Friday marked the first of two training camp scrimmages for Illinois ahead of its season opener. Bielema came away impressed with some of his playmakers on offense. A necessary evolution given he mentioned how the Illini "how we run the ball and throw the ball is going to be paramount to our success." Particularly on early downs.

"I think we've been able to identify some players that present some matchup issues for us on the perimeter in the throw game," Bielema said. "Both Casey (Washington) and Pat (Bryant) took their game from a year ago and increased it a little bit. Isaiah (Williams) is always going to be impressive in the slot, but those two guys in particular on the edge are really impressive targets."

Bielema was equally as impressed by a pair of young running backs. Reggie Love III and Josh McCray are the leading candidates to split the heavy load Chase Brown carried in 2022, but Bielema saw flashes from both Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin on Friday.

"Aidan took one last night, a little inside zone he took to the house," Bielema said. "A very explosive player. Kaden Feagin is a very impressive athlete, big boy that can run and is very serious and very competitive."

Fan interest rising

Bielema made a special FaceTime call Friday night to Tim King, the Illinois fan who became the 10,000th person to purchase new season tickets for the 2023 season. The Illini coach also had his whole team chime in on the call. That bump in season tickets sold, Bielema said, was a credit to everyone involved with the "FamILLY First" campaign.

"To see our guys react to the news that had happened and obviously just the benefit not only in the football program but the entire department of intercollegiate athletics was pretty cool," Bielema said. "When we got done with the season, we talked about the opportunities in front of us. I knew with the returning players we had — the fourth most returning players in the conference for All-Big Ten players — coming back ... to pop in as the most in the Big Ten West I knew there would be a lot of excitement."