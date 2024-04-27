Illini tight end Tip Reiman selected by Cardinals

WCIA — Illinois tight end Tip Reiman was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

The Rapid City, S.D. native is the second-highest Illini tight end ever taken in the draft. He started his career in Champaign as a walk-on before a career year in 2023, going for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

Reiman was taken 11 picks behind his teammate Isaiah Adams, also by the Cardinals. With Johnny Newton being selected in the second round by the Commanders, it is the first time since 2012 that Illinois has had three picks in the top three rounds in back-to-back years.

