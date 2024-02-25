Illini sink Hawkeyes in Champaign

Feb. 24—CHAMPAIGN — No. 12 Illinois avoided its second straight loss with a 95-85 win against Iowa on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center.

Illinois claimed a 44-43 lead at halftime of the Big Ten contest before trailing for much of the second half. Back-to-back three-pointers from Niccolo Moretti helped Illinois turn a 66-61 deficit with 11:33 remaining into a 67-66 edge with 9:53 left to play in the game, before the Illini finished with a 28-18 scoring edge.

Coleman Hawkins paced Illinois in its 1,000th Big Ten win with 30 points, with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon each chipping in 12 points, Quincy Guerrier adding nine points and Marcus Domask and Moretti scoring eight points apiece.

Iowa's leading scorer was Josh Dix, who totaled 20 points, while Tony Perkins amassed 18 points of his own.