Illini rock No. 14 Indiana

CHAMPAIGN — Makira Cook scored 22 points and Adalia McKenzie added 14 as Illinois used a quick start and solid finish to upset No. 14 Indiana 86-66 in a Big Ten women's basketball game Monday.

The win keeps alive the Illini's long-shot bid to reach the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year. Shauna Green's team is 13-12 overall, 7-8 in Big Ten, ahead of Sunday's trip to No. 4 Iowa.

Said Teri Moren coach: "I'm disappointed ... felt like we got bullied all afternoon, that's what I told our players after the game. Give Illinois all the credit. They did not back down."