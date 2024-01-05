Illini 'put you in a bind with mismatches'

Jan. 5—Sign up for our Illini basketball newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Marcus Domask started tinkering with his post-up and mid-range game during his freshman season at Southern Illinois.

Domask was playing a lot for the Salukis in the 2019-20 season.

Started 32 games.

Averaged nearly 35 minutes per game.

Clearly a big enough sample size to realize he was getting opportunities in post-ups and in the mid-range without much to show for it.

"I didn't really have anything to do," Domask said. "I got in the gym and worked on it."

The ninth-ranked Illinois men's basketball team is reaping the rewards of the effort Domask put in early in his college career. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard has gone off for 30-plus points twice this season in wins against Florida Atlantic and Northwestern. Embracing "booty ball" has helped it happen.

Big, physical guards like Domask and 6-6, 210-pound Ty Rodgers able to exploit mismatches. Like the mismatches Illinois (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) might have in Friday night's showdown at No. 1 Purdue (13-1, 2-1) against 6-0, 175-pound Braden Smith and 6-1, 200-pound Lance Jones.

"We're a team that likes the mismatch and the cross-match," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Everybody who's done it, to this point, we've been able to find a way to exploit. The mid-range game is definitely something we've got some guys pretty good at it, but it's also the shots at the rim we're getting.

"Most of that is finding a matchup we like and not overcomplicating things. We'll continue to explore a wide variety of things we can do, but we do feel very strong about that in certain matchups."

Domask is shooting 64.4 percent on two-point attempts not at the rim this season. He's been assisted on just 6.9 percent of his mid-range makes. It's pure "booty ball" with Domask mostly posting up smaller guards. A part of his game he credits former SIU graduate assistant Brian Dosier, who is now an assistant coach/video coordinator for the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League, for helping develop.

"We watched a lot of film on guys like Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Luka (Doncic)," Domask said. "We got in the gym every day and worked on stuff like that. A lot of credit to him for expanding my game."

Underwood knew Domask had "booty ball" potential. Still, the level of success Domask has had with it wasn't the expectation. The fifth-year guard scored a career-high 33 points at Madison Square Garden in the 98-89 win against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 5 and was 7 of 8 on mid-range opportunities. Making 8 of 11 against Northwestern during Tuesday night's 96-66 victory helped him get to 32 points.

"I don't know if we knew it was going to be like this," Underwood said. "We really thought about it a lot more with Ty when we moved him to the point. This could be a guy who is a Pickett guy. It just blossomed from there."

Pickett, of course, was the impetus behind Underwood giving the phrase "booty ball" to the college basketball masses. The physical Penn State guard worked Illinois in post-up situations last season with games of 20, 41 and 12 points in three wins by the Nittany Lions against the Illini.

Pickett is who Northwestern coach Chris Collins immediately thought about when prepping for Tuesday's game in Champaign. What the Penn State guard did last season is exactly what Illinois is doing with Domask and Rodgers.

"I guess we call it 'booty ball' around here," Collins quipped after Illinois torched his team 96-66 on Tuesday night. "That's how they play, and it's very effective when you have big, strong guys that can back you down and get to spots. They got deep on us. They get into the post.

"Then, it causes help situations, and they made good decisions. Domask got fouled a lot and scored, but when he didn't, he and Rodgers really found cutters and passed the ball well and guys made shots. It makes it hard to guard."

Domask and Rodgers' ability in post-ups and mid-range opportunities isn't the end-all, be-all of "booty ball" for Illinois just like Pickett wasn't the only option in the Penn State offense. The Nittany Lions regularly surrounded Pickett's post-ups with four players shooting between 38.4 and 41.2 percent from three-point range.

The Illini can do the same. Their version of "booty ball" works because Luke Goode is shooting 40 percent from three-point range and Quincy Guerrier and Coleman Hawkins are a combined 27 of 57 from deep in the last five games. It's why Hawkins, who can stretch the floor at 6-10, is getting the majority of the available minutes at center.

"It helps tremendously we have shooters around the perimeter that can space the floor," Rodgers said. "I think Coleman is one of the hardest players to guard because he can pop and brings that (opposing) big up the floor. Quincy is just a dog. He's going to hit those open shots. He's going to get those extra offensive rebounds. He makes us go."

Northwestern didn't have the answer Tuesday night at State Farm Center. Hawkins pulled 7-footer Matthew Nicholson away from the basket, giving Domask room to work and robbing the Wildcats of their best rim protector. Doing the latter opened up the court for cutters to get easy layups when Northwestern doubled post-up attempts.

"Because of their personnel and Coleman's ability to stretch the floor, it makes it very difficult," Collins said. "You really don't have that presence down low. They string your big guy out. A couple teams have tried to take their centers in past games and put them on Quincy, and then Quincy gets 20-something points. Tennessee tried to do that, and he goes off.

"That's what a good team does. They put you in a bind with mismatches. Brad's doing a really good job kind of maximizing what their talent is and what their strengths are. I've always thought that's what effective coaching is. Who do we have and how do we make it work with those pieces?"