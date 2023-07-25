Illini picked to finish fourth in Big Ten West

Jul. 25—Sign up for our all-new Illini Football newsletter, delivered to your inbox each morning starting Aug. 1

CHAMPAIGN — The final year of football divisions in the Big Ten will start with what's projected as a tight race in the West and with a new favorite in the East. Illinois will be in the mix in the West after coming in fourth in the preseason poll run by Cleveland.com and voted on by 37 Big Ten media members across the conference.

Wisconsin was selected as the preseason favorite in the West for a fourth straight year. The Badgers received 20 of the 37 first-place votes and finished with 233 points. That's just one more point than Iowa, which received 16 first-place votes. Minnesota wound up with the last first-place vote and was third with 176 points, and the Illini were fourth with 152 points.

Michigan usurped Ohio State's place atop the East after receiving 27 of the 37 first-place votes. It's the first time in four years the Buckeyes weren't the projected division favorite. Ohio State, however, was projected in second with eight first-place votes, and Penn State received the remaining two first-place votes in third.

Most college football conferences organize and release a preseason poll. The Big Ten gave that up over a decade ago, and Cleveland.com stepped in to organize one in its stead. Beat writers from all 14 Big Ten teams were invited to participate along with writers who cover the conference from a national perspective.

Big Ten media days start Wednesday and run through Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In lieu of a preseason poll, the conference will release a watch list of players spotlighting five apiece from each division.

Cleveland.com Big Ten preseason poll

East

1. Michigan (27) ... 248

2. Ohio State (8) ... 226

3. Penn State (2) ... 192

4. Maryland ... 143

5. Michigan State ... 105

6. Rutgers ... 74

7. Indiana ... 48

1. Wisconsin (20) ... 233

2. Iowa (16) ... 232

3. Minnesota (1) ... 176

4. Illinois ... 152

5. Nebraska ... 116

6. Purdue ... 89

7. Northwestern ... 38

Big Ten championship game predictions

Michigan over Wisconsin (15)

Michigan over Iowa (11)

Michigan over Minnesota (1)

Ohio State over Iowa (14)

Ohio State over Wisconsin (4)

Penn State over Iowa (1)

Penn State over Wisconsin (1)