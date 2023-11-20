Illini pick up the pace in Sunday blowout

Nov. 20—Sign up for our daily Illini basketball newsletter here

CHAMPAIGN — Oakland let the air out of the ball in its opening week matchup with Illinois. Not by choice. The Golden Grizzlies prefer to run, to push the pace of a game. Doing so against the Illini simply would have turned what was an 11-point loss into a blowout.

Because it would have played right into Illinois' hands.

The No. 23 Illini are at their best in an uptempo game. Snagging a rebound and pushing the ball upcourt. Letting Terrence Shannon Jr. work in transition.

Illinois' most effective offense comes off a quick initial burst. Either it's an immediate bucket or more than enough time remains on the shot clock to go get one.

Brad Underwood didn't see enough of in Illinois' loss to No. 4 Marquette and let his team know. The result? Back-to-back 70-plus possession games and back-to-back decisive victories after Sunday's 88-60 victory against Southern as a followup to Friday's 87-64 win against Valparaiso.

"That's all about trying to find easy baskets and trying to run," Underwood said. "It's common sense, right? The faster you get the ball up the court doesn't mean you have to shoot it, but it gives you more time to run offense and more time to execute.

"We want to play with that. That's to our advantage. We've got depth. We've got guys who can run. We've got guys who can make shots. That's something we're going to continue to try to grow and get better with."

Shannon got the message loud and clear from Underwood after the loss to Marquette that he wasn't doing enough to ensure Illinois played at a pace best suited to ensure success. The veteran guard was the Illini's fast break offense against Southern, with the bulk of his solo 11-0 run late in the first half coming in transition.

But while Shannon might have been the finisher of that run of fast break points, Nico Moretti was the catalyst. The redshirt freshman guard had four points, three rebounds and three assists — igniting the Illini's offense to turn a close game into a burgeoning blowout — before going down with a foot injury in the first half.

"Man, first of all I want to apologize," Shannon said. "I think I stepped on his (foot). I feel bad for him, but he should be good. Nico's been killing it in practice. He's having great weeks of practice coming in and being a floor general and just being a great pure point guard. The last two games that he played he showcased that.

"That's what he does. He's been a point guard since he was little. I'm just happy he got to showcase that and everyone got to see how he can run the floor."

Playing Valparaiso and Southern in a pair of weekend home games allowed Underwood to get Moretti on the court more. The Italian point guard didn't play against Marquette, but had 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in 26 total minutes against the Beacons and Jaguars.

"He plays with speed," Underwood said. "Very few guys can play with speed and play with a thought process that's slow. Guys love playing with him because he's highly intelligent and his feel. He delivers the ball on time and to the right place. He's got great, great vision. He understands where our guys our, but (also) where the defense is.

"There's a positivity when he's got the ball — not that there's not when there's other guys — but all of a sudden our pace picks up. They're running harder. They know if they run he's going to pitch that thing ahead. He's tough. He's a good rebounder. He knows to defensive rebound so he can get out and push. I think there's a feeling if they're open he's going to find you. It's out of the flow. It's not manufactured. He just makes plays that are the right plays."

Underwood didn't have a postgame update on the nature of Moretti's foot injury. Or if he might miss time because of it. The quick-hitting offense Illinois ran with Moretti, though, is something Underwood said is repeatable no matter who is on the court.

"We've run really good offense at times," Underwood said. "We've seen a lot of junk (defenses) and a lot of stuff that we may not normally see in league play and against high-major opponents. We've got pretty good energy, and we've got and a pretty unselfish group. Sometimes too unselfish."