Illini OK with winning ugly: 'You have to find a way'

Jan. 27—Close

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) and Indiana's guard Trey Galloway (32) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) and Indiana's forward Malik Reneau (5) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Justin Harmon (4) saves the ball in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) questions getting a charging call in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Luke Goode (10) shoots a three in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Discussing which way the ball goes in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Indiana's forward Anthony Walker (4) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (2) reacts after scoring a three in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) and Indiana's guard Xavier Johnson (0) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Justin Harmon (4) and Indiana's guard Anthony Leal (3) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Justin Harmon (4) and Indiana's guard Anthony Leal (3) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Indiana's guard Xavier Johnson (0) is called for a foul in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Indiana's guard Xavier Johnson (0) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) tries to keep the ball from Indiana's guard Trey Galloway (32) after rebounding near the end of the game in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Quincy Guerrier (13) greets Indiana's Kel'el Ware following a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The two were teammates in Oregon.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) gets a cowboy hat from an Orange Krush member after a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) greets Orange Krush members aftera NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Luke Goode (10) leaves the arena after doing a radio interview following a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Indiana's head coach Mike Woodson in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois coaches with tennis shoes for Coaches vs. Cancer promotion before a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024..

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Orange Krush during introductions a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024..

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) and Indiana's forward Malik Reneau (5) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.4.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) and Indiana's forward Malik Reneau (5) and Indiana's forward Anthony Walker (4) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) ended up with the photographers after not being able to stop in the first half vs. Indiana in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Quincy Guerrier (13) surrounded by Indiana's players in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) makes a three point basket in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

A member of the men's gymnastic team does a flip after they threw out tee shirts to the crowd during a time out in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) and Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) and Indiana's guard Trey Galloway (32) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Marcus Domask (3) slaps hands with fans after scoring in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) and Indiana's forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Coleman Hawkins (33) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024..

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024..

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Fans were asked to wear either blue or orange shirts to stripe the SFC in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024..

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27,2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Quincy Guerrier (13) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Quincy Guerrier (13) and Indiana's forward Malik Reneau (5) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Orange Krush and Indiana's forward Anthony Walker (4) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois Justin Harmon (4) shoots over Indiana's players in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

* Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Aesthetics don't mean much in the Big Ten.

Wins are wins.

No matter how ugly they might be.

So too many missed layups, not all that many made three-pointers and free-throw struggles for 39 of 40 minutes can be overlooked as long as the end result is a positive one. Illinois needed a win in Saturday's home game against Indiana regardless of how it happened.

Winning ugly is preferable to losing pretty, and the 10th-ranked Illini did it with a 70-62 victory against the Hoosiers in front of a sellout State Farm Center crowd of 15,544.

"We went from probably a more eye-pleasing loss at Northwestern — from a fan standpoint and probably your standpoint — to a very, very ugly 'W,'" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Really proud of our guys because you have to win these games. You have to find a way."

Illinois (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) found a way despite missing 11 layups. Found a way despite shooting 7 of 23 from three-point range. And found a way despite shooting 65 percent at the free-throw line — a mark that was far worse before Terrence Shannon Jr. knocked down six in a row during the final 63 seconds to close out the win.

"It's a fine line in winning on the road," said Indiana coach Mike Woodson, whose team fell short of that goal. "You've got to do almost everything right, like make your free throws and don't go 0 of 9 shooting the three-point ball. We had good looks. We just didn't make them."

Illinois had to lean into rebounding and defense with an offense that struggled amidst stagnant possessions and what's becoming a trend of missing the easy ones. Neither the rebounding nor defense was at the level Underwood wants from his team consistently. But they were enough to avoid what would have been another Quad III loss at home to a scuffling Indiana team.

"We can't be selective when we go," Underwood said about his team's rebounding. "If we're starting to do that, then we're setting ourselves up. ... We talked all night about ball pressure. We were just soft on the ball. That's not who we are and not who we've been."

Illinois ultimately outrebounded Indiana 42-35. Turning 14 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points helped. Some. So did frustrating the Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5) into nine misses on nine three-point attempts — an inefficiency that crept into other parts of the game for Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway.

"If the ball's not going in, the energy develops on defense when you're getting stops," Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins said. "Then you'll eventually see the ball go in. Late game free throws, as well, is a big part. You've got to make free throws down the stretch. That's what we did."

Not letting offensive woes trickle into defense and rebounding is the challenge. It fights against human nature. Scoring is fun. Defending and defending the way Underwood demands isn't.

"It's a feel-good thing for them when they make a basket," Underwood said. "The crowd cheers and everybody goes up. It's not like that on the defensive side. Defense is guts and grit and fight and all the nasty stuff nobody wants to talk about. We've had that most of the year, and we had it at times (Saturday). That's our standard. That's who we are. We've got to start doing that."

Staying locked in defensively when shots aren't falling is about effort. At least that's how Hawkins sees it. The 6-foot-10 Illinois forward finished with 11 points on 4 of 12 shooting, but he hauled in seven rebounds and added two blocks and two steals to his game totals.

"Trying to control what you can control," Hawkins said. "For me, my shots weren't going in, but I tried to just stay focused mentally and locked in on my assignment. ... Have attention to detail. We can control what we do on defense."

Having that kind of effort at this point of the season is also a challenge. Illinois is in the midst of one of its busiest stretches of Big Ten play, with Saturday's win against Indiana coming on the heels of an overtime loss at Northwestern and leaving another two-day prep before playing at Ohio State on Tuesday night.

"We're ready for what we have ahead of us," Illinois guard Luke Goode said. "It's been a long stretch in January — nine games in January. We've been doing two-day prep into a game. One-day prep into travel into a game. We've been doing that now for 20 days. We've got a lot of guys in the locker room that are prepared to take on that challenge and a lot of guys that are out there for each other and for the right reasons."