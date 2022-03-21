Illini out of NCAA Tournament after losing to Houston
The Illini are out of the NCAA Tournament after losing to the Houston Cougars Sunday. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.
A smaller yet savvier Miami squad took down No. 2-seeded Auburn to advance to the men's Sweet 16.
The Big Ten got off to a rough start Sunday in second-round NCAA Tournament action. Coach K's swan song keeps going with Duke reaching the Sweet 16.
Sixteen teams remain after an exciting first weekend to March Madness. Heres a look at which squads moved on to the Sweet 16.
MILWAUKEE (AP) Purdue's Jaden Ivey had to hear from Courtney Ramey all night as Texas' tenacious, talkative guard followed the future lottery pick up and down the court. Purdue was clinging to a 74-71 lead when Ivey made a move to get clear of Ramey before sinking a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining. Ramey sure made him work for it, though.
An FBI informant who made hours of secret recordings faces cross-examination by defense lawyers Monday after telling jurors that four men wanted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the fall 2020 election. Dan Chappel testified for the government Friday, explaining how months of training and scheming led to a road trip to Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan to see how the group could pull off an abduction. The FBI, which had infiltrated the group, said it made arrests before an explosive could be obtained.
The recruitment of New Jersey star DJ Wagner could be a Kentucky vs. Louisville battle now.
No. 11 seed Iowa State and No. 10 seed Miami advanced to the men's Sweet 16, while the South Dakota pulled off a shocker on the women's side.
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard isn't liked by everyone and social media made that perfectly clear when the Wolverines beat Tennessee
For the fourth time in the last six NCAA tournaments, Villanova's men's basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16. By Reuben Frank
Ukrainian officials said on Friday 1,300 civilians were trapped in the theater in Mariupol, which has been bombarded and surrounded by Russian forces.
Yahoo Sports' KJ Smith recaps the Hurricanes' win over the Tigers in this year's NCAA Tournament.
THE GAME MILWAUKEE — Purdue's one game from a trip to Philly for the Sweet 16, meeting sixth-seeded Texas on Sunday night as part of an East Regional that's not unfolded as anyone would have thought.
One of the greatest ever is a big fan of the new lineman with the Bengals.
Millions of baby boomers are caring for an aging parent, whether helping with shopping or as day-to-day primary caregivers. How can they avoid stress?
A Marcus Santos-Silva block sealed the Red Raiders victory and a date with Duke in the Sweet 16.
Mikaela Shiffrin’s standout World Cup season ended by letting the giant slalom title slip away to Tessa Worley on Sunday.
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard had another productive night from 3-point range, making some franchise history in the process.
There will be plenty of time for Yannick Ngakoue to get revenge in 2022.
Arizona's Dalen Terry looked like he had a walk-off dunk, but the buzzer sounded a tenth of a second too soon.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 5 Houston’s 68-53 win over 4 Illinois in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.