Illini out of NCAA Tournament after losing to Houston

Associated Press

An FBI informant who made hours of secret recordings faces cross-examination by defense lawyers Monday after telling jurors that four men wanted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the fall 2020 election. Dan Chappel testified for the government Friday, explaining how months of training and scheming led to a road trip to Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan to see how the group could pull off an abduction. The FBI, which had infiltrated the group, said it made arrests before an explosive could be obtained.