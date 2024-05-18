Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Paul Fina

May 18—Illinois athletics Hall of Famer Paul Fina was born in Ohio on May 18, 1916.

The former Cleveland Tech High School star won the Buckeye state's all-around championship in 1936, then was recruited to the University of Illinois by coach Hartley Price. Fina continued to impress as a collegian, winning four Big Ten titles, one each on the high bar, parallel bars, flying rings and long horse. He shared the 1940 NCAA all-around title with teammate and fellow UI Hall of Famer Joe Giallombardo. Altogether, Fina was a five-time All-American.

Team-wise, Illinois thrived during Fina's three letter-winning seasons in 1939, 1940 and 1941, winning two conference championships and finishing second once.

The Illini captured NCAA titles in each of Fina's three years, defeating runner-up Army by four points in 1939 for the school's first NCAA championship. In 1940, Illinois outdistanced Navy and Temple by three points, and, in 1941, topped runner-up Minnesota by 16 points.

Despite achieving acclaim as a gymnast, Fina was disappointingly declared unfit to serve in the U.S. military during World War II due to a knee injury. Though the 1940 and 1944 Olympic Games were cancelled because of the war, Fina was named an honorary member of the American team.

A salesman for more than 35 years, Fina went to work for the College of DuPage to begin a plastics technology department and stayed there for 12 years as a teacher, finally retiring in 1988. He stayed active in gymnastics as an athlete well into his adult years, then became a judge in the sport. Fina also was chairman of the 1959 Pan American Games and was one of the organizers of the U.S. Gymnastics Federation.

In 2021, Fina was posthumously inducted into UI's Hall of Fame with Price, his former Illini coach. He died in 2009 at the age of 92, leaving behind his wife of more than 60 years, Vera, and three adult children.

Illini Birthdays

Saturday: Kevin Anderson, tennis (38)

Sunday: Clay Mason Stephens, gymnastics (27)

Monday: Pimploy Therati, golf

Tuesday: Ed O'Bradovich, football (84)

Wednesday: Kirsten Gleis, volleyball

Thursday: Neil Wallner, football (58)

Friday: Tom McCartney, football (72)

