Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: This day in Illini history

Oct. 15—Forty years ago on Sunday — Oct. 15, 1983 — the Illini football team defeated Ohio State for the first time in 17 years, capitalizing on a five-play, 83-yard drive for a 17-13 victory in front of 73,414 fans at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The winning touchdown was scored by Thomas Rooks, who rode a convoy of blockers 21 yards into the end zone with only 1 minutes, 6 seconds left on the clock.

Illinois went on to win its final five Big Ten games and became the only team in history to beat every other conference school in the same season.

Other memorable moments in Illini history on this date:

➜ Oct. 15, 1910: The University of Illinois celebrated its first-ever Homecoming weekend, the brainchild of Elmer Eckblaw and C.F. Williams. In the football game, Illinois topped visiting Chicago, 3-0, thanks to a successful drop-kick by the Illini's Otto Seiler. Seiler had spent the previous night in the hospital.

➜ Oct. 15, 1927: Iowa State tied Illinois at Memorial Stadium, 12-12. It would be the only blemish on a 7-0-1 season that saw the Illini capture the Big Ten and national titles.

➜ Oct. 15, 1955: Illinois football broke a seven-game Big Ten losing streak with a 21-13 victory against Minnesota. Harry Jefferson rushed for 123 yards.

➜ Oct. 15, 1962: Illini alumnus Kenneth "Tug" Wilson was selected as a member of the Illinois Sports Hall of Fame.

➜ Oct. 15, 1966: Illini defensive back Phil Knell intercepted two passes, running one back for a 62-yard touchdown and leading Illinois past Indiana, 24-10.

➜ Oct. 15, 1977: Quarterback Mike McCray ran for 75 yards and passed for 75 more as Illinois topped Purdue 29-22 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

➜ Oct. 15, 1977: Former Illini coach Leo Johnson was inducted into the United States Track and Field Hall of Fame.

➜ Oct. 15, 1989: The Chicago Sun-Times and Decatur Herald & Review broke a story that revealed Bruce Pearl's secret tape recording of Deon Thomas.

➜ Oct. 15, 1994: Illini football thumped visiting Iowa, 47-7, behind standout individual efforts from Johnny Johnson (271 passing yards and three touchdowns) and freshman tailback Robert Holcombe (101 yards).

➜ Oct. 15, 2011: Unbeaten and fifteenth-ranked Illinois held Ohio State to just one pass completion, but lost at home to the Buckeyes, 17-7.

➜ Oct. 15, 2011: Top-ranked Illini volleyball survived a five-set battle against Michigan State in front of 4,021 fans at Huff Hall.

➜ Oct. 15, 2014: Former Illini basketball assistant coach Wayne McClain died at the age of 59.

➜ Oct. 15, 2016: Lovie Smith notched his first-ever Big Ten coaching win at Illinois prevailed over Rutgers, 24-7, in Piscataway, N.J. Kendrick Foster ran for 108 yards.

➜ Oct. 15, 2022: No. 24 Illinois improved its record to 6-1 by defeating Minnesota, 26-14. Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards and Tommy DeVito completed 25 of his 32 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown.

Illini Birthdays

➜ Sunday: Brandon Peters, football (26)

➜ Monday: Mike Lawlor, football (61)

➜ Tuesday: Oliver Williams, football (63)

➜ Wednesday: Griff Powell, wrestling (45)

➜ Thursday: Bruce Weber, basketball coach (67)

➜ Friday: Caleb Griffin, football (24)

➜ Saturday: Mia Rabinowitz, tennis

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends. His websites are www.SportsLLL.com and www.IlliniPosters.com.