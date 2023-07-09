Illini Legends, Lists & Lore: Charlie Bellatti

Jul. 9—From 1956 through 1970, the University of Illinois Athletic Association's publicity efforts were directed by Charles MacGregor "Charlie" Bellatti.

He resigned his position 53 years ago on Sunday — July 9, 1970 — to become director of alumni affairs and public information at Illinois College.

A 1943 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Bellatti worked part-time at the Jacksonville Journal-Courier newspaper from 1943-1951 as a reporter and sports editor. He served with the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1948 to 1951. Two years later, Bellatti received his bachelor's degree in journalism from Illinois. At that point, he became Chuck Flynn's assistant in in the UI sports information director office. He succeeded Flynn as SID when Flynn became the university's general publicist.

Bellatti promoted many of the greatest Illini athletes of all-time. During the 1950s, that group included Bobby Mitchell, Ray Nitschke, Abie Grossfeld, Bob Norman, Governor Vaughn, Mannie Jackson and Bill Burrell. Athletes of the 1960s who benefited from Bellatti's expertise included Dave Downey, Dick Butkus, Jim Grabowski, Skip Thoren, Don Freeman, John Wright, Dave Scholz and others.

Undoubtedly, Bellatti's most challenging days as the Illini's SID came during the devastating "Slush Fund" that shook Illini athletics to the core in late 1966. Those circumstances and subsequent fallout led Illinois to go 16 years before its next Big Ten football title and 17 years to claim its next conference men's basketball championship.

In 1977, Bellatti chose to follow one of his true passions, handling national publicity and advertising for the Carson & Barnes Circus from 1977 to 1986.

Bellatti was named to both the Jacksonville High School and Illinois College Athletic Halls of Fame and to the media division of the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

He was generous benefactor to both Illinois College and the University of Illinois. Bellatti died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Here are Bellatti's most memorable Illini road victories during the time he was SID:

➜ 1. Jan. 1, 1964: Illinois 17, Washington 7 (Rose Bowl).

➜ 2. Dec. 19, 1964: Illinois 91, Kentucky 86 (championship game of the Kentucky Invitational).

➜ 3. Nov. 28, 1963: Illinois 13, Michigan State 0 (Illini won this game in East Lansing that decided the Big Ten Championship).

➜ 4. Dec. 29, 1962: Illinois 92, West Virginia 74 (championship game of the Holiday Basketball Classic at New York's Madison Square Garden).

➜ 5. Nov. 3, 1962: Illinois 14, Purdue 10 (Illini broke a 15-game losing streak)

➜ 6. Nov. 6, 1966: Illinois 28, Michigan 21 (Pete Elliott's only coaching victory over his brother, Bump).

➜ 7. Jan. 14, 1963: Illinois 78, Northwestern 76 (Bob Starnes hit a 50-foot desperation shot at the buzzer, helping the Illini to ultimately tie for the Big Ten title).

➜ 8. Feb. 9, 1959: Illinois 89, Indiana 83 (ninth-place Illinois topped first-place Indiana, led by all-star center Walt Bellamy).

➜ 9. Oct. 18, 1958: Illinois 20, Minnesota 8 (Illini posted their first victory on the Gophers' home field since 1919).

➜ 10. Feb. 1, 1966: Illinois 99, Michigan 93 (UI's victory over Cazzie Russell's Michigan Wolverines gave Harry Combes his 300th collegiate coaching victory).

Illini Birthdays

Sunday:

* Dawson DeGroot, football (25)

Monday:

* Dylan Meyer, golf (28)

Tuesday:

* Adam Fletcher, strength & conditioning coach

Wednesday:

* Emily Zurrer, soccer

Thursday:

* Daniel Ribeiro, gymnastics coach (34)

Friday:

* Rayvonte Rice, basketball (31)

Saturday:

* Malik Elzy, football (18)

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends. His websites are www.SportsLLL.com and www.IlliniPosters.com.