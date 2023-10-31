Illini lean on experience to knock off No. 1 Kansas

Oct. 29—CHAMPAIGN — The result of Illinois men's basketball offseason roster machinations was on full display in the closing minutes of Sunday evening's charity exhibition game against Kansas.

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins both opting for another season in Champaign rather than taking their chances with the NBA draft raised Illinois' floor considerably.

The additions of graduate transfers Marcus Domask, Justin Harmon and Quincy Guerrier gave Illini coach Brad Underwood the older, experienced team he wanted for the 2023-24 season.

It was those five players Underwood turned to to close out the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks. Four players in their fifth season of college basketball and Hawkins, a 21-year-old senior, in his fourth. They delivered, with all five making a play late that helped put the finishing touches on an 82-75 victory by the 25th-ranked Illini in front of 12,592 fans at State Farm Center.

"There's no indecisiveness with veterans and with older players," Underwood said. "When they've been in that moment, they're not afraid to go make a play. It's comforting."

Comfort in knowing that there's a real level of "been there, done that" from those players. That Kansas making a second-half run, tying the game twice in the last 51/2 minutes, could be stopped.

Illinois' answer to that challenge from the Jayhawks came in several forms.

Guerrier made a three-pointer with 4:48 to play that snapped a streak of nearly 51/2 minutes where the Illini didn't make a field goal. Then came another three-pointer from Hawkins, a heady cut from Harmon for an easy layup and a pair of late free throws from Shannon that secured the seven-point win, all with Domask running the show at point guard.

"They've all been in the situation we were just in at the end of the game," Shannon said about that closing group. "We've just been there before. We can huddle up, everyone can give their input and we know how to adjust. They made their run, and we settled in and we handled it. Then we got the lead back and won the game. It's really good having experience out there on the floor."

Underwood didn't go into Sunday's game planning on his veteran quintet — the oldest possible lineup he could put on the court — being his closing group. Luke Goode had been impressive this fall, including in the first exhibition game against Ottawa (Kan.), but Guerrier got into a rhythm against Kansas and put up 13 points and nine rebounds thanks to a strong second half.

Underwood changed his mind on potential substitutions multiple times down the stretch. He simply couldn't make the choice to pull any of his most experienced players in the final five-plus minutes. Save for a brief stint — a mere 30 seconds of game time — with Ty Rodgers in for Domask, Underwood rode with experience.

"You go with it early because you think they've been through it," Underwood said. "That's not to say it will always be the case. We've got some young guys who are really talented, but it was the five (Sunday) that happened to work."

Underwood wasn't the only one to notice how well it worked. Kansas center Hunter Dickinson has plenty of experience with Illinois after three seasons at Michigan. These Illini stood out.

"This team feels really connected," Dickinson said. "I feel like they play really well together. I think Coach Underwood has a good squad that should be able to make some noise in the Big Ten."

Hawkins credits that connection to an unselfish approach from the team. Guys that are willing to sacrifice shots — to take on a different role than they might have had a year ago — to create advantages. An undercurrent of competition running through the entire team hasn't hurt, either, leading into the season opener on Nov. 6 against Eastern Illinois.

"It's been a big focus," Underwood said. "It's one of the standards we've tried to set. We probably have had half of a bad practice. Our guys are working. It means something to them. Their attention to detail is very high, but they are very competitive."