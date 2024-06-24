Illini land three-star defensive back

Jun. 23—CHAMPAIGN — The end of Desmond Straughton's recruitment came in a hurry.

The three-star defensive back out of Roseville (Mich.) received a handful of Power Four offers in the last two years. West Virginia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Duke, Boston College, Arizona State and Purdue all got on board in the past 25 months.

Straughton's last offer was the one that moved the needle. Illinois offered the 6-foot-1, 192-pound athlete on June 15 after he camped in Champaign. The official visited happened this past weekend. And the commitment came Sunday, with Straughton becoming the 10th member of the Illini's 2025 recruiting class.

"First off, I want to thank God for giving me the amazing opportunity to be able to play ball at the college level," Straughton wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Without His grace, I wouldn't be here. I also want to thank my mom for laying such an amazing foundation for me. Her love and belief in me have been everything. And to my dad, thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. Your faith in me has kept me going.

"I'd also like to give a special shoutout to all the other coaches and schools that recruited me. This whole process has been incredible, and I'm really grateful for all the interest and opportunities you offered me. With all that said, I'm super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois and join the Fighting Illini family!

"I can't wait to get started and give my all to the team. Thanks again for the amazing opportunity. I'm looking forward to this new chapter and making the most of it at Illinois."

Straughton's commitment continues Illinois' push into Michigan. Co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Terrance Jamison had made inroads, landing Mason Muragin and Jeremiah Warren, but new cornerbacks coach Corey Parker could give the Illini a leg up in recruiting the state. Parker spent nearly two decades as a high school coach in Michigan before spending the past two seasons at Toledo.

Illinois' 10-man Class of 2025 ranks 13th in the Big Ten and 52nd nationally, per 247Sports. It's a Midwest-heavy group, with Florida native Xanai Scott, the younger brother of current Illini Xavier Scott, the only non-Midwest commit. The Illini have picked up two recruits from Indiana, now one each from Michigan and Wisconsin and five that call Illinois home.