Illini land highest-ranked commit of composite era

(WCIA) — One of the most sought-after recruits in the Class of 2025 is heading to Illinois a year early.

Canadian wing Will Riley chose the Illini over Kentucky, Arizona and Alabama. He is the highest-rated player to commit to Illinois since composite ratings started in 2003. His 0.9955 is higher than Ayo Dosunmu, who had a 0.9888 rating, and his future teammates Jeremiah Fears and Morez Johnson.

Riley averaged 22 points and five rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit. He is expected to reclassify to the class of 2024 and join Illinois in the fall.

