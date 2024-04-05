Illini hope title springs program forward

WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball got to celebrate in the confetti after beating Villanova 71-57 on Wednesday in the WBIT Championship.

This was the first time the tournament was held. The NCAA created the WBIT to be the women’s equivalent to the NIT. After what was a disappointing regular season, a championship trophy is certainly a way to wipe that away. Coming off its first NCAA Tournament in two decades last year, the Illini feel like they are building momentum and becoming consistent winners.

“Now we want this to propel us,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said. “Potentially down the road we want to win Big Ten championships and we want to get to NCAA Tournaments.”

“It’s our first championship of any kind,” Kendall Bostic said. “Coming here when the program wasn’t as great, to see it to where it is now and to be able to be part of the reason it is where it is now is amazing.”

Bostic announced on Thursday that she will be back for a fifth season of eligibility along with Makira Cook, who announced she was returning earlier in the postseason.

