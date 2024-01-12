Illini hold off Spartans at State Farm Center

Jan. 11—CHAMPAIGN — No. 10 Illinois held on down the stretch to secure a 71-68 victory over Michigan State on Thursday night at State Farm Center.

It didn't come easily as the Illini and Spartans traded blows throughout the game; Illinois never led by more than eight points in the second half of a game in which the lead changed hands five times.

A balanced scoring attack helped the Illini to their third Big Ten win of the season; Marcus Domask, Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers scored 15 apiece while Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon added 10 points apiece.

Hawkins led Illinois on the glass with seven rebounds and Marcus Domask chipped in five assists.

Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans with 17 points and 16 points, respectively.

What Brad Underwood told Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger ...

About the win: "Was there any other way to play a game against Michigan State than that? It was not a night we were at our best, they had something to do with that ... I thought our defense was great. I'm really excited about the fact that Walker and Hoggard took 36 shots and we only put them at the line four times ... Just a good, solid win. It wasn't pretty, but when you've got 20 of these suckers in the Big Ten, they're not all going to be things of beauty."

"It's one thing to do that when you're 7-foot-5, it's another thing to do that when you're not ... I thought tonight he was aggressive, we can set a lot of screens with him."

About the team battling illness: "When you get three days of sickness, which we had, and we literally didn't practice ... these guys toughed through it and we we weren't clicking, but again we found a way."

About facing Michigan State: "When you beat Michigan State, (Tom Izzo) has set the standard at a very, very high level. It's always an accomplishment to beat his team."