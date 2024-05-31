Illini hitters trusting the process

May 31—CHAMPAIGN — All the Illinois baseball team did for 21/2 months was hit. Then hit some more. With plenty clearing outfield fences. Lots of runs scored.

Then came three games in Omaha, Neb., for the Big Ten tournament where Illinois didn't hit at the level that propelled them to a Big Ten regular-season title.

Zero home runs.

Not enough runs scored.

In a reversal from a good chunk of the regular season, Illinois' pitching was mostly good enough to win the last time the Illini took to the field. The lineup just couldn't match the level of production that became commonplace in the final two-thirds of the regular season.

Both will have to be on point this weekend in Lexington, Ky., if Illinois (34-19) has any hopes of advancing in the NCAA tournament.

Indiana State (42-13) is up first in a 6 p.m. Friday first pitch in the opening game for Illinois, but the Illini will undoubtedly have to get past host Kentucky — the No. 2-ranked team in the country — to claim a super-regional spot.

Better hit.

"My guess is the ball is going to fly a little bit better there, but we can't worry about hitting home runs," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said comparing not-so-home run-friendly Charles Schwab Field in Omaha to the Wildcats' Kentucky Proud Park. The Illini hit 103 home runs in 50 regular-season games and zero at the Big Ten tournament last week.

"We've got to manufacture runs," Hartleb continued. "We're going to face good pitching the entire time. We've got to take our walks. We've got to get our hits and we've got to bunch them together, and if you hit a home run, it's a bonus for us."

Hartleb likened facing Penn State starting pitcher Travis Luensmann and Michigan starting pitcher Will Rogers to running into a buzzsaw in the Big Ten tournament. Both hit their spots. Both gave Illinois' hitters little to work with at the plate. Both of their teams handed the Illini two losses.

It wasn't the first time, of course, the Illinois lineup faltered. The first month of the season had its struggles. The Illini went 5-10 in that stretch and averaged 5.5 runs per game. Then the offense caught fire, putting up 9.8 runs per game to win 28 of 35 to end the regular season.

"Everyone on this team is confident in our lineup," Illinois second baseman Brody Harding said. "We didn't swing it great (at the Big Ten tournament), but we're confident enough to know that's not us as an offense."

Harding said Illinois could have tweaked its approach in Omaha. Been a little more aggressive early in games. Not pressed as much late.

"We saw that postseason atmosphere and, individually, were trying to do too much as opposed to relying on our teammates as we've done in the past," Illinois catcher Camden Janik said in agreement. "If you continue to stay to what you want to do and stick to your approach, eventually it will work out in the long run. It might not be you, but maybe they'll make a mistake to the next guy and he'll knock in a run. It's continued faith in yourself and your teammates."

Illinois has found a way to not let losses add up. After losing two of three at Maryland in late April — the only Big Ten series Illinois did not win this spring — the Illini responded by taking two of three from Ohio State and Iowa at home and sweeping Purdue on the road to win the conference title by two games.

"The best thing we've been doing all year is not letting games affect us," Harding said. "Early we were struggling a little bit, but we didn't let that ruin our entire season. After Maryland, we were able to turn the page and flip the script and bounce back right again the next weekend. That's what we're planning to do here."