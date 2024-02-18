Illini heat up late, down Terrapins in College Park

Feb. 17—COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 14 Illinois staved off attacks from Maryland throughout an 85-80 win at Xfinity Center on Saturday.

The Illini never led by more than seven points during the second half of the Big Ten triumph, with the host Terrapins twice clipping Illinois' advantage to a single point.

But Illinois — which led for nearly the game's final 24 minutes — always seemed to have an answer. And after Maryland cut the lead to 74-73 with 4:29 remaining, the Illini finished their first win in College Park since Nov. 29, 2011 with an 11-7 scoring edge.

Terrence Shannon Jr. paced Illinois with 24 points while Marcus Domask registered a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Coleman Hawkins added 14 points and seven rebounds to help the winning cause.

Jahmir Young led Maryland with 28 points and nine rebounds and Julian Reese contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds.