Illini guard Isaiah Adams selected by Cardinals

WCIA — Illinois offensive guard Isaiah Adams was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The junior college transfer played two seasons with the Illini and started all 25 games while he was in Champaign, 14 at guard and 11 at tackle. The Ajax, Ontario native began his college career at Garden City Community College before transferring to Illinois.

Adams is the second Illini taken in the 2024 Draft, after defensive lineman Johnny Newton was selected in the second round by the Washington Commanders.

