Illini football quick hits | Post-training camp edition

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available late Monday morning at Memorial Stadium with the Illini transitioning from fall camp to preparation for the Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo. Here's what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

Injury update

Two weeks out from the season opener Bielema expects to have what would Illinois' entire two-deep available against Toledo. Except for sophomore safety Matthew Bailey. The Moline native missed the entire spring after recovering from foot surgery, and a setback during the summer sidelined him through the duration of training camp. Bailey just started running again, and he has a follow-up appointment Sept. 5, which will determine if he can move forward with the next step of his return-to-play process.

"I think the earliest we could project him back would be the Penn State game," Bielema said. Illinois hosts the Nittany Lions on Sept. 16. "Not only has he played good football, he's got a lot of really good football in front of him. I've really tried to be balanced. I think our doctors have done an unbelievable job just staying on top of this one and guiding it and getting this to the point it can be."

All eyes on

Illinois has a pair of running backs on the Doak Walker Award watch list in Reggie Love III and Josh McCray. That duo is first in line when it comes to replacing Chase Brown, who was a Doak Walker Award finalist and is now carving out a role in the Cincinnati Bengals' backfield. They aren't the only running back options on the roster, though, and Bielema keeps bringing up true freshman Kaden Feagin. The former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star certainly strikes an imposing figure at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds.

"I don't know if we targeted a young man as much as we did when we first got here just the way he needed to be recruited," Bielema said. Feagin was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. "We beat out literally everybody in the Big Ten and several private schools as well that wanted his talents. Just a great fit into our program in many different facets. I would say this fall he's changed a lot. I think everybody is excited to watch him run on our football team. When our players are excited to watch somebody play, that tells me what we're getting."

Man in the middle

Denzel Daxon's film got to Bielema the night the Ohio defensive lineman entered the transfer portal. A process fine tuned by director of college personnel Jay Kaiser. Illinois was looking for depth on the defensive line — particularly at nose guard to either back up or compete with Terah Edwards — and it became clear quickly Daxon might be that guy. Even if he hadn't played that particular position or even much altogether in four seasons with the Bobcats.

"I saw his film and was like, 'Man, this guy is powerful and explosive,'" Bielema said. "I thought we could really help him physically get better. That first practice, I know he wanted to quit, or stop working out, and he kept pushing himself through. To see where he's at now, he's literally transformed in a six-month windom into something that's pretty impressive."