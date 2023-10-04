Illini football quick hits | Nebraska game week: Wednesday

Oct. 4—Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available Wednesday morning ahead of Friday's game against Nebraska. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

A ️update from @IlliniFootball's @BretBielema: "Everything is good to go. Everything will happen on Friday." #Illini pic.twitter.com/LpxBjCRajb

— Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 4, 2023

Changes up front?

Neither Josh Gesky nor Zy Crisler finished Saturday's game at Purdue, missing the end of the 44-19 loss to the Boilermakers after suffering injuries during the game. Both remain questionable to play Friday against Nebraska, with Crisler potentially more questionable than Gesky. If neither are available, that would leave Illinois without both of its starting guards and dipping into what depth it does have on the offensive line. Possible fill-in starters include sixth-year lineman Jordyn Slaughter, sophomore Hunter Whitenack and true freshman Brandon Henderson.

"Brandon Henderson has had a good week of practice and really like where he's at," Bielema said. "We had him playing everything if you go back to spring, and, really, when we got into fall camp and especially when we moved Isaiah (Adams) over to right tackle, I wanted to get Hunter reps more at guard. I said, 'Hey, let's concentrate Brandon and Magnus (Moller) at those two tackle spots and let them get a lot of reps. We need to get somebody in case of an emergency situation at tackle. ... That's kind of where we concentrated (Henderson) at, but this week he's been workly strictly at guard."

Bouncing back

Bielema said his team's response this week to Saturday's 25-point loss in West Lafayette, Ind., has been "awesome." With Monday more a walkthrough than full practice, Bielema liked what he saw from his team on the field Tuesday and Wednesday. It's what he expected from the Illini in his third year as coach.

"I've been on this job over 1,000 days," Bielema said. " I know what we've accomplished during that time. What I want them to know is what they've accomplished. No matter what we were (record wise), it doesn't change the time and doesn't change the past. The things we thought they were going into the season are there. We have to adapt to what we have on the field and what we've seen, but I really like where we're at. These kids are good kids who love to compete. They're disappointed. They live it every day, and I think you'll see good results."

Stopping the run

Heinrich Haarberg moved to the top of Nebraska's quarterback depth chart when Jeff Sims was injured at Colorado. The redshirt freshman from Kearney, Neb., hasn't given up that spot since, showing a better sense of ball security than the Georgia Tech transfer, who had four interceptions in his two games as starter. While Haarberg has completed 38 of 72 passes for 477 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, he's made more of an impact in the run game as the Cornhuskers' leading rusher with 51 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

"They want to run the ball," Bielema said. "I hear (first-year Nebraska coach Matt Rhule) say it all the time that their offensive identity is they're going to run the ball. They do it in a variety of different ways. They do it with running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers. They've kind of been a moving target (offensively) through five games. We'll see how we defend them on Friday."