Illini football quick hits | Minnesota game week: Thursday

Nov. 2—Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available Thursday morning ahead of Saturday's game at Minnesota. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

Injury update

Illinois running back Reggie Love III and defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. have been on the same practice plan leading into Saturday's game at Minnesota. Last week's bye made a difference after injuries sidelined them against Maryland and Wisconsin. Both were fully cleared to participate heading into the week. Love and Randolph practiced Tuesday, were backed off Wednesday and practiced fully again Thursday. There's no further clearance either needs to play Saturday in Minneapolis.

"As long as they handle (Thursday's) practice," Bielema said about the likelihood of the two playing against the Gophers. "In these situations, it's a little bit not what they do that day, but how they feel the next day. Excited about where they're at."

End of a streak

Johnny Newton's streak of 30 consecutive starts will end Saturday when he sits out the first half for the targeting penalty and ejection he was handed in the second half of Illinois' Oct. 21 loss to Wisconsin. Bielema has a fairly good idea how his preseason (and midseason) All-American defensive tackle will spend those 30 minutes of game action. Insight he got when he called Newton last week to give him an update on the appeal and found him at Buffalo Wild Wings with three younger teammates.

"I said, 'Well, first off, Mr. NIL, I hope you're paying for this,'" Bielema joked. "That says what Johnny is. ... I think whatever it is, whatever he's doing (the first half against Minnesota), which I know will be involved coaching the guys playing the position he would normally be playing, he's going to do it 100 percent."

'Do things the right way'

The Big Ten football coaches have a regular Zoom meeting every month. Sometimes twice a month. Commissioner Tony Petitti also keeps in contact with the 14 coaches on a weekly basis either by email or Zoom. Bielema was on Monday night's Zoom, where the sign stealing situation at Michigan was reportedly discussed with the majority of coaches calling for punishment for the Wolverines, but Bielema declined to discuss the details of that meeting.

"There are things in our conference that are making major headlines and stories," Bielema said. "A buddy of mine always says, 'Hey, these stories are always so much better when you're not in them.' But we are. I just can't stress how much I tell our coaches and our players that we do things the right way and we do them that way every day and that way you never have to worry about things that are out there."