Illini football hires Jim Leonhard

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's Bret Bielema gave his coaching staff a serious boost Tuesday with the official hire of Jim Leonhard. The former Wisconsin safety, 10-year NFL pro and Badgers assistant will be a senior football analyst for the Illini.

Leonhard spent the previous seven seasons back at Wisconsin working for Bielema in 2016 and Paul Chryst from 2017-22. Leonhard returned to Madison, Wis., in 2016 as Bielema's defensive backs coach and moved to defensive coordinator in 2017 after Chryst was hired. He ultimately replaced Chryst as interim coach during the 2022 season when the latter was hired after Illinois beat the Badgers 34-10 last October at Camp Randall Stadium.

Leonhard was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten and three-time All-American during his Wisconsin playing career. He finished his three seasons on the field in Madison, Wis., with 251 tackles and 21 interceptions.

The Wisconsin native went undrafted but wound up as the lone undrafted rookie on the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 roster to start the 2005 season. His 10-year NFL career also included stops with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. Leonhard had 329 tackles, 14 interceptions and five fumble recoveries in his NFL career.

It's interesting because, three years ago, I would have said he was a candidate to be head coach at Illinois. He was the hot coach that a lot of people wanted to hire.

It didn't work out for him with the Badgers. Being here with Bielema should help him land his next gig.

As far as how it helps Illinois: He's considered a very strong defensive mind. He also helps Aaron Henry in a way. It's his first year as defensive coordinator in college football, and having Leonhard nearby is a great resource.