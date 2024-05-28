Illini dominate stroke play at NCAA championship

May 28—CARLSBAD, Calif. — No team handled the fully-renovated Omni La Costa North Course better than Illinois the past four days.

The proof was in the results. The Illini made it through four rounds of stroke play at the NCAA championship as the only team under par with Illinois finishing at 6-under 1,146 after 72 holes.

Shooting 4-under as a team during Monday's final round — one of just two under-par scores on the day — gave Illinois a 16-shot win on runner-up Vanderbilt, which stands as the second-biggest margin of victory in the current format.

None of which, of course, matters now that the NCAA championship transitions to its match play finish Tuesday and Wednesday.

Illinois gets the No. 1 seed for its first-place finish in stroke play, will face Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals and is just three wins away from the national championship that has eluded the program the last decade-plus.

"You put so much into stroke play to get into match play," Illinois coach Mike Small said. "Then you've got to regenerate yourself for the morning early. That's tough to do.

"You've still got to play the golf course, but I think a lot of kids start playing each other. There's a magnetism to do that. It's a whole different animal. Now, it's for theater. Now, it's for TV. It's for excitement, and we've got to adapt to it."

Illinois' steady performance in California continued Monday with sophomore Ryan Voois leading the way with a 3-under 69 to tie for 11th in his first NCAA championship. It was also a successful NCAA championship debut for freshman Max Herendeen and graduate transfer Tyler Goecke, both of whom were among six golfers tied for second one shot behind individual champion Hiroshi Tai, of Georgia Tech. Goecke fired a 1-under 71 on Monday, while Herendeen shot even-par 72. Tai finished with a 1-under 71.

"We're getting a total team effort," Small said. "A freshman finishes second in the country. A fifth-year transfer who's played half the year finishes second in the country. A sophomore who's just coming into his own and hasn't had a lot of success at all finishes T11.

"Who can write that script? We tell all of our recruits and all our players the skill level is in them. They've just got to figure out how to get it out and how to train for that. They showed some fortitude and some toughness this week."

Tuesday's quarterfinal against Georgia Tech will mark the ninth time since 2011 that Illinois has reached that stage of the NCAA championship. The Illini were also the No. 1 seed in match play in 2015 and reached the semifinals that season. Illinois' previous eight match-play appearances, however, have come with just one shot at a title in 2013.

"You talk about things all year and practice and practice and hope they click," Small said. "Every team out here has talent. You've got to combine the mindset and emotion and physical skills together and throw them in a pot and hope they come out well. That's what we're doing now. We always pride ourselves on playing well at the end of the year."