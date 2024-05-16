Illini complete wire-to-wire victory at NCAA Stanford Regional

May 15—STANFORD, Calif. — The Illinois men's golf team will be making another trip this month to California.

The Illini booked a place in the NCAA Championships. In style, too. After arguably Illinois' most complete performance of what has been an up-and-down season for Mike Small's tradition-rich program.

The Illini won the NCAA Stanford Regional in impressive fashion on Wednesday, completing a wire-to-wire victory that saw Illinois post the lowest score to par of any of the six regionals that feed into the NCAA Championships, which will take place starting May 24 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Illinois finished at 36-under 804 at the Stanford Golf Course, winning by eight strokes against top-seed Florida State.

It was the sixth regional team title for the Illini in program history, all of which have taken place during Small's tenure as coach.

Max Herendeen made quite the NCAA debut, too.

The Illini freshman claimed medalist honors at the Stanford regional also with a wire-to-wire win as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year held off Florida State's Frederik Kjettrup, Texas A&M's Phichaksn Maichon and Minnesota's Ben Warian for top individual honors.

Herendeen shot a 4-under 66 in the final round to finish at 13-under 197 for the regional and win by two strokes.

Kjettrup briefly got to within one shot of Herendeen after a birdie on the par-5 16th. Herendeen didn't waver, however, reaching 13-under with his own birdie on 16 before closing with pars on the final two holes.

Herendeen is fifth different Illini in program history to win regional medalist honors.

Illinois will be making its 15th appearance in the NCAA Championships in the last 16 seasons. Last year, the Illini reached the match-play quarterfinals before a season-ending 3-2 loss to Florida State at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.