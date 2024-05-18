Illini clinch share of Big Ten baseball title

May 17—WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A late rally helped Illinois claim a share of its first Big Ten regular-season title since 2015 on Friday night.

Trailing host Purdue 2-1 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Illini plated seven runs in the frame to gain control of a game they eventually won 9-4.

"This group is unbelievable," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. "Where we were a couple of months ago, hit rock bottom and a lot of teams would have quit. This group has been so much fun to be around, the way they support each other and cheer for each other."

Ryan Moerman ignited the game-changing rally with a two-run home run that scored Vytas Valincius.

Five batters later, Cal Hejza drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jacob Schroeder, who scored along with Brody Harding and Connor Milton when Cam Janik broke the game open with a grand slam in the following at-bat.

"Their starter was really good and he had some guys frustrated," Hartleb said. "Just an unbelievable game, guys have done such a good job coming in and there's pressure on you. We haven't talked about it as a group because they've been locked in, but there's pressure on you and they've handled it unbelievably."

Cooper Omans turned in four innings of work on the mound for Illinois, amassing a strikeout against four hits. Julius Sanchez and Jake Rons combined for four strikeouts over the following four innings, while Joseph Glassey allowed one hit against two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Illinois trailed for much of the game's early stages after Purdue's Connor Caskenette doubled to drive in Couper Cornblum in the bottom of the first inning.

The Illini tied the game in the top of the fifth when Valincius homered to right field, but Purdue retook the lead an inning later when Ty Gill scored on a wild pitch.

Nebraska defeated Michigan State 11-3 on Friday to keep its own hopes of a Big Ten title alive, but the Cornhuskers would have needed an Illinois loss on Friday night to have a chance at the outright title.

"That's what we're working for," Janik said. "We're going to get that outright title and keep rolling after that."

Illinois can clinch the outright championship by sweeping the series against the Boilermakers, with first pitch slated for 2 p.m. at Alexander Field.

The last time Illinois won a conference regular-season championship was in 2015, when the Illini went 50-10-1 and advanced to an NCAA Super Regional and fell to Vanderbilt, which eventually lost to Virginia in the College World Series.

"This is awesome," Janik said. "This is just a little taste of what we're going for, we're just going to keep working, keep sticking to our process, have faith in each other and keep rolling."