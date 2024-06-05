Illini Athletics announces new ticket, seating model

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics is rolling out a new ticket model that they hope will be more transparent and convenient for customers.

The DIA calls it the ERA Priority Seating Model with ERA standing for: Evolve, Refine, Advance. Expected to go live in 2025-2026, the new model will provide expanded information on prices, a price calculator and frequently asked questions to assist in buying tickets and planning for the future.

In a video Illinois Athletics posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, they said among the biggest changes will be information on prices in certain sections of Memorial Stadium which require a donation to the I-Fund. Currently, if a fan’s donation to the I-Fund doesn’t reach a certain level, they cannot see prices for tickets in sections near midfield and have to make a phone call to a ticket office representative, which may not provide all the information they are looking for.

Now, fans will have a streamlined formula and a calculator to help them.

The DIA explained that under this model, 82% of fans who select season tickets in the same or similar locations of Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center will pay the same price or less in 2025. And it comes as season tickets are being bought at an increased rate. Over the last three years, season tickets sales have gone up 38% for football and 20% for basketball.

