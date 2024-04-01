Illini assistant steps down for medical reasons

Apr. 1—CHAMPAIGN — Associate head coach and defensive backs coach David Gibbs has resigned after two months on Bret Bielema's football staff at Illinois.

The program released a statement today, Bielema saying: "Coach Gibbs has resigned from his position on the Illinois coaching staff and will be temporarily stepping away from coaching for medical reasons. We appreciate the contributions David has made since his arrival and wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Hired in late January, Gibbs spent the past three seasons at Central Florida as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach under coach Gus Malzahn.

Gibbs helped the Knights go 24-15 in his time in Orlando, Fla., which included a spot in the 2022 American Athletic Conference championship game and three straight bowl appearances. UCF led the Big 12 in fewest passing yards allowed last season and was fifth in the conference in scoring defense in its first year in the league.

Bielema is scheduled to meet media this afternoon.