'I'll try to leave in the summer'

Daniel Iversen playing for Stoke City [Getty images]

Stoke City's on loan goalkeeper Daniel Iversen says he doesn't know where his future lies beyond this season.

The Danish stopper, who moved across from Leicester City in January, has made 14 appearances for Steven Schumacher's side.

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Iversen said he'd asked Leicester if he could leave the club last summer:

"I thought I should go [in the summer] and that's not happened from the Leicester side, I don't know why, I was disappointed.

"I tried to get a loan and I got a no, tried to get sold and got a no, so it was a bit frustrating from my side."

Although his future is unknown, the 26-year-old who has started the last eight games for Stoke says his priority is keeping the club in the Championship:

"In the summer I will try to leave again and see if something happens, but I don't know where it's going to be. My focus is just to play here and help the team survive"

