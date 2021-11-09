Ill-timed penalties kill Bears chances in loss to Steelers

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears caught a series of bad breaks from the officials of the Monday Night Football games vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. A Justin Fields touchdown pass was called back because of a questionable penalty, and Cassius Marsh was called for a taunting penalty after a 3rd-down sack.

Recommended Stories