'I'll kill you': Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul scrap after YouTube star swipes former champ's hat

Floyd Mayweather is boxing Logan Paul in an exhibition on June 6, but he nearly came to blows with the other Paul brother Thursday.

Jake Paul — of YouTube fame and recent triumphs in the ring over former NBA player Nate Robinson and UFC fighter Ben Askren — went face-to-face with the undefeated fighter after a promotional news conference at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Amid the taunting, Paul took Mayweather's white baseball cap right off the 44-year-old's head, sparking a melee captured by the dozens of cameras and smartphones in the vicinity.

"Got your hat!" Paul said.

Apparently, Paul had planned the swipe. He also wrote later on social media that one of Mayweather's bodyguards punched him in the eye.

An incensed Mayweather was seen in a different video repeating "I'll kill that (expletive)."

Floyd Mayweather (L) and Jake Paul pose during a press conference at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 6, 2021.

Logan Paul, 26, lost his first professional fight to fellow YouTuber "KSI" in November 2019. His bout against Mayweather had originally been scheduled for Feb. 20 but was postponed because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Paul brothers have been on the forefront of the celebrity boxing pay-per-view push that is slowly becoming a more popular business model in the sport.

