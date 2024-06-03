The Ill-Fated Pac-12 Network To Shut Down This Month

Pac-12 Network.

The flagship Pac-12 Network, as well as its various regional sister channels, will leave the pay TV programming grid at the end of June (or slightly after), according to a letter sent by distribution partner Charter Communications to its subscribers.

Last week’s Arizona vs. Stanford conference tournament baseball game was the network’s final live broadcast.

The departure marks a sad ending for the erstwhile “Conference of Champions,” with the storied Pac-12 collegiate sports league ultimately disbanding mainly because its TV distribution deals performed so poorly.

Also read: Pac-12 ADs Spurn Apple Subscription Streaming Deal, Tragically Dismantle the 108-Year-Old ‘Conference of Champions’

Launched in 2012, Pac-12 Network never found its footing, beset by carriage issues almost from its beginning — most notably, a long-running distribution stalemate with DirecTV.

In December, the regional sports network announced that it would lay off more than 100 employees in the first half of 2024.

And with all but two of its member schools set to depart for rival athletic leagues the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC in the summer, the Pac-12 conference itself will be down to just Washington State and Oregon State.

With the discontinuation of Pac-12 Networks, denizens of those two remaining schools can watch a selection of Oregon State and Washington State home games on broadcast network The CW.