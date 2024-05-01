'I'll take anything' - Klose pleads with clubs over coaching roles

Former German footballer and TV pundit Miroslav Klose pictured prior to the start of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Lazio Roma at Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Former Germany striker Miroslav Klose, the record World Cup goalscorer, wants to get back into football coaching and is not fussy about where.

"I'm not expecting a dream job. I'll take anything. Beggars can't be choosers. There is no such thing as the perfect club with the perfect team," the 45-year-old told a podcast from 360Media.

The 2014 World Cup winner, who has 16 goals across all tournaments, was sacked in March last year by Austrian top-flight side SCR Altach after just nine months in the role.

He has worked as a TV pundit since having previously also had spells as assistant coach of Germany and Bayern Munich.

The former Bayern striker said the perfect coach does not exist either.

"I never had a top coach who was good technically, personally and tactically, in other words the whole package," Klose added.

"Professionally, it was certainly Louis van Gaal, but he was way behind on a personal level. We didn't find a connection with each other at all."

Under the Dutchman, Bayern coach from 2009 to 2011, arch goal-poacher Klose felt he was used in the wrong position.

"I wasn't a number 10. But I always had to play there because he saw me as a 10," he said.