Ilkay Gundogan arranges trip to La Liga clash as part of continued work with Manchester charity

Former Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has continued his local charity work despite moving to Barcelona.

The 33-year-old departed Manchester City following a historic treble success in 2023, rejecting a new contract with Pep Guardiola’s side in favour of completing a free transfer to Barcelona, where the German midfielder made 51 appearances during the recent campaign.

Gundogan, who was Guardiola’s first signing at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, made 304 appearances and won 14 trophies with the Sky Blues, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The midfielder scored 60 goals during time in east Manchester, including a famous brace against Aston Villa to clinch a dramatic Premier League title in 2022, and against Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final in 2023.

The 33-year-old will be bidding to win international silverware this summer, representing Germany at the European Championships next month, with the tournament taking place in Gundogan’s home nation.

Gundogan moved to east Manchester from Germany in 2016, signing from Borussia Dortmund in a £20 million deal at the age of 25.

The midfielder is expected to return to the Etihad Stadium for an official farewell in the near future, however Gundogan has continued his charity work in Manchester, despite moving to Catalonia last summer.

The 33-year-old, who is an ambassador for local Manchester charity Community Integrated Care, welcomed three Mancunians to Barcelona for a La Liga clash against Real Sociedad, journalist Jack Gaughan has revealed.

“I can’t thank Community Integrated Care enough to support me with my projects and make such trips possible,” said Gundogan.

“I still feel very connected to the city of Manchester and I’m very happy we could manage to bring them to my new city.”

The trio visited the Camp Nou and met Gundogan as part of the trip, with the midfielder having been involved in a series of events with the charity.

In 2021, the midfielder marked his 31st birthday by welcoming 30 people from the charity to be his Guests of Honour at a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.