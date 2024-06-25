Iliman Ndiaye set to join Everton after agreeing five-year deal

Everton are set to sign Olympique Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye after reaching an agreement with the French giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both parties have agreed on an initial €18.5 million plus €1.5m in add-ons for Ndiaye, who will sign a five-year contract with the Blues.

Everton have been eager to sign Ndiaye since his days at Sheffield United, and they’ll finally get their man, beating competition from other Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old is reportedly keen to join Everton, and the Toffees can expect the transfer to be completed in the coming days.

Despite their financial woes, the Toffees are very active in the summer market.

Ndiaye is set to be their third signing of the summer transfer window. They have already signed Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa and Jack Harrison on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Sean Dyche was keen to bolster his attacking ranks, and Ndiaye’s versatility would come in handy for the English manager.

The Senegal international can slot in anywhere across the frontline and is expected to line up alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is now set to remain at Goodison Park.

Calvert-Lewin was subject to interest from Newcastle United, but the Magpies decided to pull out of the deal amid concerns about the striker’s injury record.

The 27-year-old has a hugely concerning injury record, but he was fairly consistent for the Toffees last season, missing only six Premier League games.

He played a crucial role in Everton’s survival, bagging four goals in the final seven games of the season.

Calvert-Lewin is entering the final year of his contract with the Toffees, so there’s a decent chance that he could still leave the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Ndiaye will be hoping he can recapture his goalscoring form at Goodison Park.

He managed 14 goals and ten assists in 46 games for the Blades in the Championship, and Everton will hope that he can replicate those numbers in the Premier League next season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com