Iliana Rupert with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty

ROME (Reuters) -Rocco Morabito, the second most-wanted fugitive in Italy and a bigwig in the powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia, was flown to Rome on Wednesday after being extradited from Brazil ending some 28 years on the run. Morabito, who was arrested in Brazil in May 2021, will now serve a 30-year prison sentence for various drug offences. "He was a major architect in the internationalisation of the (crime) gangs and became the king of cocaine brokers," Nicola Morra, head of parliament's anti-mafia commission, wrote on Facebook.