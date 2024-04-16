Ilia Topuria touts feather in cap over Max Holloway after UFC 300 knockout

Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria sent Max Holloway a warning after UFC 300.

Holloway (26-7 MMA, 22-7 UFC) claimed the BMF title with an iconic last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) was in attendance and looked stunned after Holloway delivered the spectacular finish. However, he welcomes “Blessed” as his next title challenger.

“To be honest, I’m really happy because we just saw Holloway win, so I just realized I will have two belts instead of one,” Topuria told ESPN Deportes. “I think it’s clear now. We have the next fight. It will be against Max Holloway. … Let’s see. Nothing concrete, but there was a big chance that if he walked out victorious of the octagon he could be next. I’m not sure if he is hurt. I hope not so he can come back soon, and we can have a fight.”

Unlike most, Topuria wasn’t that impressed with Holloway’s finish.

“Well, it was good, nothing special to be honest,” Topuria said. “The ending was only an exchange of the punches without any strategy, both just throwing punches. Zero defense, hands down, and those kinds of things can happen, but that is something that would never happen with me.”

Topuria also made sure to remind Holloway that while he needed less than two rounds to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway couldn’t beat him on three attempts.

“(Max) was talking a lot during the week,” Topuria continued. “It’s normal. It is what he has to do. He needs to believe he is the best. There is no other way in this sport, but the results are clear. I did in nine minutes (to Alexander Volkanovski) what he was not able to do in 90 minutes. So, he can say whatever he wants, enjoy now, and get ready for what’s coming. He can do whatever he wants. He won’t be able to change that. He is a really easy fight.”

