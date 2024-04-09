ILH at top 2 spots, followed by 2 MIL teams

Apr. 9—There is no safe haven in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10, where Kamehameha took a loss last week, but remained at No. 1 in this week's poll.

Coaches and media checked eight first-place votes for the Warriors, who beat Punahou, 3-0, and Maryknoll, 3-1, before losing to Saint Louis, 3-1 to end last week. However, last week's top five had some turbulence as a group. Baldwin lost two of three games to Maui and dropped to No. 4 this week.

Saint Louis lost to 'Iolani to begin the week, then beat Pac-Five and Kamehameha.

Waiakea fell to Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6-0, falling to No. 10. Waiakea trails Hilo in the BIIF Division I standings. Only one BIIF D-I team will play in the state tournament.

'Iolani beat Saint Louis, 14-3, then lost to Mid-Pacific. The ILH standings are a dam waiting to burst with Kamehameha holding a half-game lead over 'Iolani (7-3 ), Mid-Pacific (7-3 ) and Saint Louis (7-3 ). The regular-season winner earns an automatic state-tournament berth. The ILH has three total berths in the state tournament.

Maui, tied with MPI last week at No. 9, rose to No. 3 this week, a single point behind Saint Louis. Aiea posted convincing wins over Pearl City, 10-5, and Nanakuli, 13-2. Na Alii moved up a notch to No. 6, their highest ranking of the season.

Aiea (8-1 ) can clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win over third-place Campbell (6-3 ) on Wednesday.