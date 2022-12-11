ILB Roquan Smith gets first interception as a Raven in Week 14 vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers were driving deep in Baltimore Ravens territory late in the second quarter of a 10-7 game in Week 14. Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky tried to find tight end Pat Freiermuth, but linebacker Roquan Smith jumped and picked it off. It was Smith’s first interception as a Raven, and third on the season.

The interception set up a 35-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to give the Ravens a 13-7 lead with a minute left in the half. Before the field goal, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley connected with receiver DeSean Jackson for 25 yards on a third and seven.

ROQUAN SMITH INTERCEPTION!!!! Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/7x8dkvb4ER — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 11, 2022

After the first two drives of the game, it looked like the Raven’s defense could dominate rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, but he left the game with a concussion. Trubisky made some nice throws before Smith’s crucial interception to stop a potential scoring drive to tie the game.

