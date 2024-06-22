Il Piccolo: Milan targeting 20-goal striker to bolster U23 squad – the details

AC Milan are looking for reinforcements that can provide a boost to the U23 team and Andrea Adorante is a name that has entered their orbit, a report claims.

Calcio e Finanza recently reported that Milan are preparing to put on the table a total investment of €12m for the second team project. The plan is to create a large player pool of 50-55 across the first team and U23s.

According to what is being reported by Il Piccolo (via TuttoC), Milan are targeting a player that decided the fate of Group C in Serie C, because his arrival on loan from Triestina meant that Juve Stabia earned promotion to Serie B.

Last season Adorante played a total of 35 games with 20 goals and four assists in 2,130 minutes. He was born in 2000 which means that he is 24, but he would be able to play for Milan U23 and would be ideal with his experience and his goals at that level.

Of course, if Milan are to get some success from the second team being in Serie C they must hope to stay at that level, which is why some more experienced reinforcements might be sought to ensure there is enough to maintain Serie C status at the very least.