Il Giorno: Significant difference as Milan clean San Francesco area for new stadium

AC Milan’s stadium project in San Donato is moving in the right direction and after the Program Agreement was officially requested, the Rossoneri have cleaned up the area. Indeed, a big difference can be seen already.

The San Francesco area, where Milan will build the stadium, has been in a state of decay for many years. Law enforcement had struggled to keep drug dealing away from the area and it had also become a hub for homeless people, resulting in damage to the surroundings.

According to Il Giorno, Milan have not just reclaimed the area but also cleaned and fenced it, with a huge difference seen already. There is still a lot of work to be done but at least the urgent issues have been taken care of.

Indeed, as the report continues, the area – which used to have two service stations and a fast-food restaurant – had become a place for many homeless people to stay. Milan have now improved the situation significantly and more work will take place in the coming months.

For the San Donato council, this is a huge plus and one of the main reasons they agreed to the project in the first place.