Il Giorno: Milan targeting defender, midfielder and striker for U23 team – the names

AC Milan are not just working on constructing the senior squad but also the U23 team which should take a spot in Serie C next season, and a report has claimed that three signings are lined up.

This morning’s edition of Il Giorno (via Radio Rossonera) talks about three reinforcements for three different roles that the sporting director of the second team – Jovan Kirovski – seems to be targeting.

In defence the objective is Gabriele Minotti, a 21-year-old central defender of Giana Erminio and former captain of the Monza Primavera. He has only been there for one season, but made 41 appearances.

For the midfield, the return of Alessandro Sala is expected. He was with the Rossoneri until 2020, then moved on to Cesena, Renate and Pro Sesto, and now the management are keen to bring him back after four years.

Finally, the 27-year-old striker Mbarick Fall is sought for the attack. He has already been talked about in recent days, having started the season at Bridinsi before moving on to Giana Erminio where he scored twice.

Calcio e Finanza recently reported that Milan are preparing to put on the table a total investment of €12m for the second team project. The plan is to create a large player pool of 50-55 across the first team and U23s, and this means some new additions are needed.