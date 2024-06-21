Il Giorno: Milan and Inter to hear WeBuild technicians’ San Siro renovation plans

AC Milan and Inter will be presented with WeBuild’s plans for the San Siro renovation project today, a report has suggested.

With Milan and Inter both seeking routes away from San Siro, it feels like today could be a very important day for the future of all three projects. At the current stage, things are progressing well with the San Donato project, and the same can be said for Inter’s Rozzano project.

However, Mayor Beppe Sala has been against their plans for individual plans, previously stating that the two cannot coexist so close to one another. Neither club took any note of this, though, and both have continued progressing.

This morning, a report from Il Giorno (via Milan News) stated that today will be an important day for the future, given that WeBuild technicians will present their plans for the renovation to the management of the Nerazzurri and Rossoneri this afternoon.

A decision is not expected this afternoon, instead, it will take some time to evaluate it before a decision is made and conveyed to Mayor Sala.

Earlier today, Sala stated that if the clubs did not come together, then the stadium would likely be sold to ‘promoters or Vasco’.