Il Giorno: Lombardy Region ready to join Program Agreement for Milan’s stadium project

AC Milan are making progress on the stadium front as the Lombardy region is expected to join the Program Agreement next week. Although a lot of work remains, as a report highlights, the fact the Rossoneri are moving forward is very positive.

The San Donato recently invited the affected authorities to join the Program Agreement for Milan’s stadium project in the San Francesco area. As reported by Il Giorno (via MilanNews), the Lombardy Region has taken note of the invitation and is preparing to join the agreement next week.

Along with the San Donato council, as well as other authorities such as the police, the project will be discussed in great detail and above all, a feasible plan will be worked out. One key issue is how to properly involve the Parco Agricolo Sud Milano, while the infrastructure relating to transportation to and from the stadium is another one.

The new stadium is expected to have 70k seats and the total investment, including the surrounding areas, will amount to €1.28bn for Milan and Gerry Cardinale. In short, it is very important to get things right as a lot of money has been invested already, with the Rossoneri paying around €40m so far.