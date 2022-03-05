Ikem Ekwonu sure looks like a No. 1 overall pick
Most years, it feels like there’s a clear-cut favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.
That hasn’t been the case for the 2022 class, but there could be a leader emerging down the stretch.
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu is picking up steam as the potential runaway candidate for this year’s top selection, and his performance at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine helped him increase the pace.
Ekwonu showed off his impressive athleticism in on-field drills Friday night, to go along with his power and versatility:
Ikem Ekwonu's footwork is on another level


Big man Ikem Ekwonu was MOVING during his 40


OL Ikem Ekwonu just looks so smooth out there.


It's crazy seeing guys this big move this quick. No. 2 overall prospect with a 4.97u on his first run.


Ikem Ekwonu's reaction to finding out he ran an official 4.93 40 is the best


