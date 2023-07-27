Ikem Ekwonu excited for growth at start of 2nd career training camp

The Carolina Panthers’ 2022 first-round pick has been a bit overshadowed by the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 first-round pick at training camp—even in the singing department. But that doesn’t mean the former hasn’t been shining.

On Thursday, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu spoke with reporters in Spartanburg for the first time this summer. He was asked about the biggest difference between his first training camp and his second.

“I think just confidence overall,” he replied. “Obviously, last year as a rookie, there’s a lot of things I didn’t know, I don’t know—technique-wise, practice-wise, everything like that. So, kinda havin’ a good feel about how to practice, good feel about my technique, just more confident overall as a player.”

Ekwonu’s rising confidence was a theme for him during his rookie campaign as well. After a rough few weeks to start his NFL career, having been charged with three sacks over two starts, the 2022 sixth overall pick allowed just three more in the remaining 15 outings.

He also talked about entering his second campaign under offensive line coach James Campen and his fellow hog mollies.

“It’s been great,” he said. “Obviously, having that continuation with the offensive line is great. We already have some background chemistry, so that was good. We got a lot of things we can build off of last year, and we all got to watch it together and grow together as a unit. So, definitely excited.”

And while his performance in last year’s talent show may have been one-upped by Bryce Young’s from Wednesday, Ekwonu probably won’t have any qualms about protecting the rookie quarterback and his pipes in Year No. 2.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire