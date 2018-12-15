Ike Smith leads Georgia Southern over Brewton-Parker 101-64

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) -- Ike Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Georgia Southern beat NAIA-member Brewton-Parker 101-64 on Friday night.

Simeon Carter added 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Eagles (7-3), who made 27 of 42 shots from inside the arc. Brewton-Parker committed 28 turnovers, which Georgia Southern converted into 39 points.

Georgia Southern pulled away for good with a 22-2 run early in the second half that ended at 78-41 on Isaiah Crawley's layup with 11:27 left. The Eagles led by at least 33 the rest of the way.

Crawley scored 13 points, Trey Dawkins added 12, Quan Jackson 11 and Tookie Brown had 10 points and eight assists.

Brewton-Parker scored the opening basket and then Georgia Southern took the lead for good with a 12-0 run. The Eagles also had a 10-0 run in the first half and led 48-35 at the break.

Trayvon Deloach led the Wildcats with 14 points and 10 rebounds.