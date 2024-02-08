Ike Irish and Bobby Peirce named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Auburn catcher Ike Irish and outfielder Bobby Peirce received All-SEC Preseason honors from the conference on Thursday.

Irish, who was already named a Second Team All-American by the NCBWA earlier this week, received a nod on the Preseason All-SEC First Team while Pierce settled for the Second Team.

Auburn’s sophomore catcher is coming off one of the best freshmen campaigns in Auburn baseball history after mashing a freshmen record 24 doubles and leading the team with 86 hits and a .361 batting average.

Irish’s doubles mark was not only an Auburn freshmen record, but the most any Tiger hitter had hit in a season since 2005.

As for Pierce, the graduate student outfielder from Scottsdale, AZ enters 2024 coming off a career-best .343 batting average a season ago.

While he’s never shown much power on the Plains, Pierce showed an elite ability to get on base last season while playing above average defense in the outfield.

He’ll lead the team into 2024 as the longest-tenured Tiger on the roster, having played in 102 games over his four-year career.

The established Pierce and electric Irish begin their season on February 16 when Auburn hosts a weekend series against Western Kentucky.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire