Offensive lineman Ike Boettger is officially back with the Bills.

The Bills got the ball rolling on holding onto Boettger when they tendered him as a restricted free agent earlier this year. Boettger was tendered at the right of first refusal level and will make a salary of $2.133 million this season.

Boettger made the first seven regular season and first three playoff starts of his career last year. He took over at left guard after Cody Ford was injured early in the season and moved back into the lineup when Ford went down for the year with a knee injury late in the year.

The Bills have Ford and Jon Feliciano back and added Jamil Douglas and Forrest Lamp at guard this offseason, so there should be good competition for roles on the 53-man roster once the team is back on the field.

Ike Boettger re-signs with Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk